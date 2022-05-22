Atlanta United 2-2 Nashville SC: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Atlanta United arrived to Nashville Saturday night am with a chance to vault themselves to within arms reach of the top of the Easter Conference, but left Sunday morning depleted and defeated by the home side at GEODIS Park. happy with a point? A late Dom Dwyer goal saw the Five Stripes bring the game level 2-2 despite having trailed for the majority of the game

If the nearly 3-hour weather delay didn’t take the wind out of Atlanta United’s sails, it was the lackluster defending once again on crosses and set pieces, as well as an inability to break down an organized Nashville back line.

The game came to life after the lengthy break, when the teams traded punches with goals just seconds apart from one another. Thiago Alamada scored his second goal against Nashville in as many weeks, his third of the league campaign.

But once Nashville regained the advantage, the sides were stalemated at 2-1 for nearly an hour until the waning moments, when Dwyer found the back of the net.

Ese pase de Thiago Almada para @brookslennon



The result leaves Atlanta in roughly the same place in the standings as they were coming into the match. Atlanta has 16 points from 12 games, sitting dead in the middle of the Eastern Conference in 7th place and 5 points away from both chicago at the bottom and Philadelphia at the top.

