Andrew Gutman to miss 2-3 months with quadriceps tendon injury

Atlanta United left back Andrew Gutman is set to miss 8-12 weeks with an injury to his left quadriceps tendon, the team announced today.

| #ATLUTD announces that defender Andrew Gutman will miss approximately 8-to-12 weeks after sustaining an injury to his left quadriceps tendon during Saturday's match.https://t.co/nSJOMlUH3N — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 23, 2022

Gutman left Atlanta’s match Saturday night against Nashville at halftime where he went down with the injury just moments prior to halftime. He was able to walk off the field, but Gonzalo Pineda was forced to replace him at halftime. Scans following the match confirmed the diagnosis.

Needless to say, the injury is just another brutal blow to the team’s back line, which, if you include the goalkeeper, is now missing three of five starters after losing Brad Guzan and Miles Robinson to season long injuries.

The silver lining — if there is any to be had at this point — is that Gutman is not lost for the season so long as things go well with his recovery. Josef Martinez recovered from a quad injury in 2017 that held him out for a similar period of time, and Martinez returned fully physically capable.