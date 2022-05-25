Atlanta United 2 goalkeeper Vicente Reyes receives Chile national team training call up

Atlanta United announced today that Atlanta United 2 goalkeeper Vicente Reyes has been called up to Chilean national team training for the upcoming FIFA international window.

Reyes will train in Chile from May 30 to June 14 as part of a ‘projection group,’ where two of nine players will be selected to join the rest of the team in Asia for matches against South Korea and Japan. Previously selected for U-17 and U-15 squads, this is the 18-year-old’s first callup to the senior squad.

⚽ NÓMINA DE #LAROJA PARA LA GIRA A COREA DEL SUR Y JAPÓN‼



Revisa todos los detalles de la nómina, aquí



https://t.co/Xcnfcub8nj pic.twitter.com/t7hHLZBW7h — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) May 24, 2022

The goalkeeper has started four of ATL UTD 2’s 10 matches this season, making 16 saves on 28 shots for a 57.1 save percentage. Reyes also won the USL Championship Save of the Week award in Week 1 for a fingertip stop against Louisville City.

Congratulations to Vicente and the Reyes family on this achievement, and hopefully it’s just the next step in a long and successful career for both club and country.