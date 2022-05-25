Mouths of the South 246: Back from the Injured List

The Mouths of the South got a little banged up, but after a brief stint on the trainer’s table, Eric, Sam, and Payson are back talkin’ Five Stripes footy! They discuss Atlanta United’s impressive run of form in the attack, the exact opposite of that in the defense, another injury blow with Andrew Gutman, salaries, the impending return of Josef Martinez, and more!

Hosts:

Eric Quintana (@EricGQuintana)

Sam Franco (@samjfranco)

Payson Schwin (@Paysoninho)

Email: MOTSPodcast@gmail.com

Social media:

Mouths of the South Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MouthsoftheSouth/

Mouths of the South Twitter: @MOTSPodcast

Mouths of the South YouTube: MOTS Podcast