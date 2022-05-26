Vote Miguel Almiron for Premier League Goal of the Season

Bots, assemble! Former Atlanta United star and forever legend Miguel Almiron is nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season, and you can vote for him to win here.

Voting ends tomorrow morning, Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. ET, so make it snappy!

As our sister site Coming Home Newcastle points out, Almiron was nothing if not efficient this year with his one and only goal being nominated as one of the league’s best of the season.

It’s a classic Miggy sprint, complete with perfect touches off both his head and favored left foot, capped off with a sublime finish that kisses the bar as it crosses the goal line in the uppermost portion of the top left corner. A wonderful strike if I do say so myself.

Listen, we all have our allegiances. One of my personal favorite players in the world, Son Heung-Min, is also nominated. But I think we can all agree to lay down our swords and unite around the peach from Paraguy, Miguel Almiron!

VOTE TODAY