Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United welcomes the Columbus Crew to the Benz this evening for the first time this season, looking to get back into the win column and back above the playoff line, dropping to eighth place after earning consecutive 2-2 draws against New England and Nashville.

In a rain delay-less affair tonight, can an even more injured Five Stripes take all three points against Nagbe, Zelarayan and co.? Will the return of the King and a full strength attack show what they are fully capable of?

Get ready for kickoff with our match preview and projected lineup, then jump back over to the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Columbus Crew's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 28th; 7:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, WatchESPN (out of market only)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

