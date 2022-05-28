Caleb Wiley and Tyler Wolff named to US preliminary roster for Concacaf U20 Championship

Atlanta United homegrown prospects Tyler Wolff and Caleb Wiley will soon join the United States U-20 camp ahead of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship tournament in Honduras. The tournament runs from June 18 to July 3.

With the CONCACAF U-20 Championship a few weeks away, US head coach Mikey Varas released a preliminary roster of 57 players who will compete for the 20 spots on the tournament roster. Wolff and Wiley are among a strong contingent of domestic players who are already earning regular minutes in MLS, MLS NEXT PRO, and USL.

This U-20 Championship will have global stakes as four teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and two for the 2024 Summer Olympics. This tournament will be the first of Varas’ tenure with the USMNT U-20s and the first major international competitive action for many of the players in the squad.

If selected to the final roster, Wolff and Wiley will travel to Honduras from 18 June to 3 July for the competition, meaning they will miss at least four Atlanta United fixtures (Miami, at Toronto, at NYRB, at NYCFC).

This is a fantastic opportunity for Wolff, Wiley, and all of the other young talent representing CONCACAF nations, and may act as the first step for many of them as they vie for a chance to play in the North America-based 2026 World Cup.

Update

Wolff and Wiley are not the only academy prospects at the 2022 CONCACAF U20s Championship.

Tyrell Moore of the U-16s will compete for Trinidad & Tobago. Moore is the younger brother of USMNT fullback Shaq Moore.

Former academy prospect Kevin Mendoza will represent Guatemala. Mendoza currently plays for LSA Athletico Lanier of the NPSL.

We are still waiting to hear if U-19 and Atlanta United 2 centerback Nigel Prince will be joining team Jamaica after appearing for them earlier this spring.