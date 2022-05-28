Nowadays, it’s an accomplishment if Atlanta United get through an entire training session without an injury, if not an entire match. Alas, an absolutely comical injury situation got even worse for the Five Stripes on Saturday.

Let’s leave out the fact that Atlanta conceded on yet another set piece by granting Jonathan Mensah a free header to make it 1-0 inside of a minute against the Columbus Crew. Instead, let’s talk what happened afterwards: Ronald Hernandez, getting the start for an injured Andrew Gutman, immediately went down clutching his left leg. Hernandez tried to give it a go, but ultimately gave way to Mikey Ambrose in the 7th minute.

So, if you’re scoring at home:

Miles Robinson ruptured his Achilles on May 7 and is done for the year, and will likely miss the World Cup

Andrew Gutman suffered a quad injury last Saturday against Nashville SC and is out 8 to 12 weeks

George Campbell had an adductor a few weeks ago, but seems to have recovered

Ronald Hernandez hopefully isn’t out long term, but we’ll see

And that just covers the defense! Again, I wish this were a joke, but sadly, it’s not.

The good news? Josef Martinez is available for selection for the first time since April. We’ll see if he plays a part in this one.