Atlanta United trades winger Jake Mulraney to Orlando City for General Allocation Money

Atlanta United traded Jake Mulraney to Orlando City in return for up to $275,000 of General Allocation Money prior to the closing of the MLS’s Primary Transfer Window yesterday, according to the club. Atlanta will receive $100k of GAM both this year and next year, and potentially $75k more in 2023 based on performance benchmarks.

Mulraney shone bright in some key moments for Atlanta United, picking up a penchant for being one of the team’s super subs after scoring a last-minute goal against Montreal in 2021 under Gabriel Heinze and another this year for the winner against Charlotte. But in the end, while he had a hand in several other goals in his 2,000+ total league minutes with the club, he only ever scored three goals after he was acquired from Hearts in the Scottish Premier League.

His departure leaves questions as to who will fill the void as a substitute with athleticism and speed who can come on and give tired defenders some trouble. But with Luiz Araujo regaining fitness and Josef Martinez hopefully returning to the fold somewhat soon, competition for places in the matchday squad is expected to heat up.

Atlanta made no corresponding move with the allocation money received prior to the close of the window, but now have at least some money in the coffers for when the secondary transfer window opens this summer.