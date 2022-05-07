Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this evening after a result-less road trip that saw two 2-1 defeats at the hands of Inter Miami and CF Montreal, increasing their winless run in league play to four games. Now, they’ll welcome the Chicago Fire with a chance to get back into the win column and potentially the top half of the Eastern Conference.

If there’s any opponent that can kick the Five Stripes back into gear, it’s the Fire, who aren’t too hot right now themselves with no wins and only one goal in their last five MLS matches. Atlanta’s attack has shown flashes of life in recent matches, but a big home result could give them the confidence and morale needed to climb their way back up the table.

Tonight’s match is broadcast regionally on Bally Sports South, with streaming on the Bally Sports App or ESPN+ for those out of the blackout zone, and over the air on 92.9 The Game and La Major 1600 AM in Spanish.

Before the 6:08 PM kick, get prepared with our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back and join in on the fun in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Today's Starting XI to take on @ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/esraMMRu0d — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 7, 2022

Chicago Fire's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 7th; 6:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market only)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

