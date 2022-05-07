Miles Robinson leaves game early with potential serious injury vs. Chicago Fire

Miles Robinson was forced out of Atlanta United’s match against the Chicago Fire Saturday with what looked to be a very serious injury to his lower left leg. Atlanta United trainers immediately attended to the player’s left Achilles tendon, but as of this writing the injury has not been confirmed.

Robinson was seen pounding the turf in frustration after no serious contact on the play.

Atlanta United captain Miles Robinson exits the game on a stretcher due to injury. pic.twitter.com/7pUdEwPghp — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 7, 2022

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda told Bally Sports South’s Jillian Sakovitz “I think it’s going to be a bad injury” as the teams headed into the locker room at halftime.

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda talks to @JillianSakovits about the first-half performance and his reaction to Miles Robinson's injury pic.twitter.com/cQ7UvDDCGi — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 7, 2022

Atlanta United has seen two players — both goalkeepers — suffer season ending Achilles injuries earlier this season. The team also placed midfielder Ozzie Alonso on the season-ending injury list this week due to a torn ACL.

While we cannot confirm the severity of Robinson’s injury yet, the worst case scenario would be a devastating blow for both Atlanta United and the United States Men’s National Team. A tear of the ligament would surely see Robinson miss the World Cup in Qatar this fall after proving to be one of Gregg Berhalter’s most important players in qualification.

The incident also raises questions as to why three Atlanta United players have suffered similar injuries in just a matter of weeks. Brad Guzan and Robinson both sustained injuries at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dylan Castanheira, the other reserve goalkeeper who tore his ACL this season, did so during Atlanta United’s training on a grass pitch. Alonso’s torn ACL happened at Audi Field in Washington D.C. — a grass field.

Whatever is the reason (if there is a reason at all), here’s hoping Robinson can make a full recovery as quickly as possible.