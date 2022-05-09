Miles Robinson suffers ruptured Achilles tendon, out for the season

The news was finally confirmed by Atlanta United today, and it’s as everyone feared: Miles Robinson ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in the home match against Chicago on Saturday.

This is perhaps one of the most devastating long-term injuries for the Five Stripes in a season already riddled with injury misfortune. On a personal level for Miles this couldn’t have come at a worse time, as his aspirations of helping lead the United State’s Mens National Team in the 2022 World Cup are now looking very unlikely.

Furthermore, Atlanta United will now lose out on their stalwart defender who’s barely missed a step since being upgraded to one of the most consistent defensive starters under Frank de Boer’s version of the team back in 2019. He’ll also be the second captain to go down for the team in a very short time. Gonzalo Pineda will luckily have options at the center back position, but the truth is any team with Miles Robinson on it is always going to be a tad safer defensively. Alex de John performed admirably when called on, so fans will likely see a duo of him and Alan Franco as George Campbell also recovers from his own injury. Don’t be surprised, as well, to see the likes of Noah Cobb and Bryce Washington from the 2’s get called up for upcoming matches on hardship short term agreements.

Needless to say, this is a tough blow for Miles and the club no matter how you look at it. Ultimately though, here’s hoping Miles has a successful surgery and quick recovery, as he deserves to be right back in the mix.