Tyler Wolff called up to USMNT U-20s for CONCACAF Championships

Tyler Wolff has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team for the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship from June 18 to July 3 in Honduras. The tournament will serve as qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. As the tournament’s top seed, the U.S. was drawn into Group E and opens the competition against Saint Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, June 18 (4 p.m. ET), faces regional rival Canada on Monday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET) and finishes the group stage against Cuba on Wednesday, June 22 (8:30 p.m. ET).

As far as youth tournaments go, while they’re easy to overlook as they are often overshadowed by league play and senior national team fixtures, this is definitely one to keep an eye on given its ramifications for the U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, the latter of which has been a particular bugaboo for the United States.

Wolff made his debut for the U-20s on March 26, 2022 against Argentina and made his second appearance on March 29 against River Plate. The 19-year-old has started four of his five MLS appearances in 2022 and has recorded one assist.

Congrats to Tyler, and hope we see you playing a big role in helping the United States win this tournament.