Atlanta United vs CF Pachuca: Match Thread and How to Watch

Campeones Cup? Yawn. Open Cup? Meh. MLS Cup? Who?

This. This is what we’ve been waiting for. This is what we’ve been dreaming of. The past eight years of work were all for this shot.

It’s the American Family Insurance Cup, baby.

Atlanta United is back from the international break and ready to roll with the inaugural matchup of an annual competition between the Five Stripes and whatever unlucky victims receive the high honor to compete against them in the Benz. This year’s guests are CF Pachuca, Liga MX title finalists and winners of the Clausura regular season, who defeated Austin FC in a Saturday friendly match 4-1. With an upcoming match Sunday against Inter Miami, Gonzalo Pineda will likely take this opportunity to gain minutes for lesser seen players, who at this rate could be called into action sooner rather than later.

You can catch this historic, monumental matchup on TV with Bally Sports Southeast, or streaming on the club website at atlutd.com/live. Follow along with us in the match thread in the comments section below as we see if Atlanta can add what could certainly be the crown jewel in the trophy case.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

CF Pachuca's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Tuesday, June 14th; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, atlutd.com/live

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

