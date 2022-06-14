MLS announces exclusive streaming partnership with Apple TV beginning in 2023

MLS and tech giants Apple announced a major streaming partnership today that will allow MLS fans to see every league game on the Apple TV app beginning next year. Here’s the full press release:

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.

10-year deal, beginning in 2023.

Every MLS and Leagues Cup* match.

Select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.

One place for everything. No need for traditional pay TV bundle.

Fans can get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app.

A broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free.

Season Ticket Holder Benefit: Access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.

* NOTE: This excludes Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup for viewers in Mexico.

Live matches and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including:

iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD

Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, VIZIO, and other smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles

Chromecast with Google TV

Comcast Xfinity

tv.apple.com

Apple and MLS will provide enhanced league and club coverage in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights in the News app.

MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

In addition to all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, the service will provide:

A new weekly live match whip-around show so they never miss an exciting goal or save

Game replays, highlights, and analysis

Original programming

Complete details for the new service, including when fans can sign up, subscription pricing, specific details about the new MLS programming, an improved match schedule, broadcast teams, production enhancements, and pre- and postgame coverage — as well as all the ways fans will be able to enjoy MLS content across the Apple ecosystem — will be announced in the coming months.