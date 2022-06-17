Aiden McFadden joins Atlanta United first team squad until July 3

Atlanta United 2 standout Aiden McFadden has gotten the call-up to the first team until July 3 to replace Tyler Wolff, who departs for international duty.

McFadden, a 2020 Superdraft pick by Atlanta United, has been one of the 2s leading players since his first day, winning USL Player of Week multiple times as an attacking threat on the right flank playing as a right wingback or right back.

McFadden played in the second half for Atlanta United against Pachuca in the American Family Insurance Cup on Tuesday, and prior to that match head coach Gonzalo Pineda hinted that he was a player the team was taking a harder look at to possibly join the roster at some point.

McFadden is able to join through a new acquisition mechanism in MLS that allows teams to replace players on the roster who leave like Wolff is for a competitive youth tournament.

It’s a well deserved opportunity for McFadden, and with the way Atlanta’s back line has had such volatility, there might even be playing time available for him.