Reports: Chivas goalkeeper set to join Atlanta United

It appears that Atlanta United have found themselves a new goalkeeper. According to multiple reports out of Mexico, the Five Stripes are on the verge of signing Chivas de Guadalajara shot-stopper Raul Gudino on a free transfer.

Gudino, 26, will reportedly join Atlanta when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 7.

It’s no secret that goalkeeper has been a big worry for Gonzalo Pineda’s side since long-time starter Brad Guzan went down with a torn Achilles tendon and was sidelined for a considerable amount of time. Backup Bobby Shuttleworth has filled in with mixed results, while Rocco Rios Novo was brought in on loan as an insurance policy.

However, this move seems to be with a vision of filling that starting role for at least the rest of the season. Gudino has appeared for Chivas 79 times over the past four seasons.

This is the second credible transfer rumor linking the club to a Liga MX player for this upcoming window after it was reported Tigres centerback Juan Jose Sanchez Purata could join on loan.

