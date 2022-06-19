Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF: Match Thread and How to Watch

Nearly three weeks have gone by since Atlanta dropped a home result in unappealing fashion, falling 2-1 to the Columbus Crew in their last league match. Now the Five Stripes look to start their trek back up the table, beginning with Inter Miami this afternoon in the friendly (and not burned down) confines of the Benz.

With at least two games in hand and four points to gain, the jump from eleventh over the red line is more than achievable. But has the extended break (and exhibition match) been enough for the team to regroup and do so? Can Atlanta United kick things into gear as we approach the second half of the season and claim a victory today without the help of the suspended Thiago Almada and Gonzalo Pineda?

We’ll find out on a nationally televised ESPN2 broadcast coming your way with a 3:08 PM kickoff from Mercedes-Benz. Before that, though, get prepped with our match preview and predicted lineups, then hop back to the comments and join in on the match thread for discussion on all things Atlanta United-Inter Miami.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Inter Miami’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, June 19th; 3:08 PM ET

Available TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), WatchESPN

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

