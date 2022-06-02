Atlanta United 2 goalkeeper Vicente Reyes joins Chile U-20 national team

Last week we learned Atlanta United 2’s goalkeeper Vicente Reyes would be joining the Chilean men’s national team as part of a provisional roster with a few roster spots up for grabs. The 18-year-old keeper has seen his stock rise rapidly in 2022 after signing his first professional contract with the 2s and seeing his relevance increase both with his home club and his national team.

He seems to have impressed federation officials during his brief time training with the senior team, earning a call-up by the Chilean U-20s for the rest of the international break.

Like Caleb Wiley and Tyler Wolff, Reyes and the Chilean U-20s will be part of their own qualification campaign for the upcoming 2023 U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. The 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericano Sub20 grants qualification to the U-20 World Cup to its top-4 finishers.

Reyes is part of the growing contingent of Atlanta United Academy products receiving call-ups from international youth teams. This bodes well as the club seeks to establish higher levels of in-house competition between high-value young foreign prospects and homegrown rising stars.

Congratulations to Vicente Reyes and to all of our young players representing their national teams!