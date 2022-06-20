Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño on a free transfer.

¡Bienvenido a tu nueva casa, @RaulGudino1! #SomosAtlanta confirma el fichaje del portero mexicano hasta el final de la temporada 2022https://t.co/0AzH3o9hF1 — Atlanta United Fútbol Club (@VamosATLUTD) June 20, 2022

Gudiño, 26, has spent the majority of his professional career with Chivas de Guadalajara in Liga MX where he appeared for the club 79 times in four seasons.

“Raúl was a free agent that was well-sought after and we’re pleased to be able to secure his services for Atlanta United,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a goalkeeper with experience in big environments and we’re looking forward to integrating him into the group.”

It’s expected that he will will challenge Bobby Shuttleworth and Rocco Rios Novo for the starting spot after Brad Guzan was lost for the season. Shuttleworth has had mixed results since filling in for Guzan, while Rios Novo recently made his MLS debut and earned a win and a clean sheet.

Gudiño is 6 foot, 5 inches tall and known for having good reflexes. With Atlanta’s well-documented problems defending set pieces, his bigger frame and wingspan could give him an advantage in the position battle.

Welcome to Atlanta, Raúl!