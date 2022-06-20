 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño

Welcome to the A!

By Rob Usry
/ new
Atletico San Luis v Chivas - Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño on a free transfer.

Gudiño, 26, has spent the majority of his professional career with Chivas de Guadalajara in Liga MX where he appeared for the club 79 times in four seasons.

“Raúl was a free agent that was well-sought after and we’re pleased to be able to secure his services for Atlanta United,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a goalkeeper with experience in big environments and we’re looking forward to integrating him into the group.”

It’s expected that he will will challenge Bobby Shuttleworth and Rocco Rios Novo for the starting spot after Brad Guzan was lost for the season. Shuttleworth has had mixed results since filling in for Guzan, while Rios Novo recently made his MLS debut and earned a win and a clean sheet.

Gudiño is 6 foot, 5 inches tall and known for having good reflexes. With Atlanta’s well-documented problems defending set pieces, his bigger frame and wingspan could give him an advantage in the position battle.

Welcome to Atlanta, Raúl!

More From Dirty South Soccer

Loading comments...