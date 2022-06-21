FIVE STRIPE FINAL: We like wins

Caleb Wiley, very good soccer player.

Other than that, Joe (92.9 The Game/DSS) and JSam (MLSsoccer.com) are here to break down the first win in a month in a half. That plus a new TV deal for MLS, a couple of new players for Atlanta United, and a men’s World Cup on the way to Atlanta. There’s a lot to get to here. But most of it probably just comes back to the fact that Caleb Wiley is really good at soccer.

You can listen to the episode by clicking here. Or, it’s in the list of episodes down below “More from Dirty South Soccer” (above the comment section).

Also listen to hear Joe’s story about how he spilled coffee on Carlos Bocanegra before the game. Could this be the start of a new tradition!? Definitely not.

For more bonus episodes of Five Stripe Final where Joe and Sam host interviews with people like Jeff Larentowicz, Felipe Cardenas, and more — plus live reports from the training ground to hear from Gonzalo Pineda and players — check out the Patreon right here.