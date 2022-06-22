 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Atlanta United acquires two international roster spots from Nashville and Seattle

A trade that opens up space for the newcomers

By Tyler Pilgrim
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United has acquired two international slots from Nashville and Seattle in a move that opens up the necessary eligibility to field newcomers Juan Purata and Raúl Gudiño. The terms of the trade with Nashville involves Atlanta sending them $175,000 in GAM along with a 2023 third round draft pick. The Seattle trade is simply an identical $175,000 in GAM, also.

Soccer: International Champions Cup-Guadalajara at Atletico de Madrid Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta is no stranger to taking advantage of MLS’s international roster spots, and this one was clearly needed in pairing with the newcomers being welcomed to the club. A portion of the finances for this move can be credited to the sell of Jake Mulraney earlier in the season when he left for Orlando, in which the Five Stripes received at least $200,000 in GAM (potentially up to $275,000). The team now has until July 7th to get Purata and Gudiño settled in to determine officially how they’re going to implement with the first team, if at all, against Austin at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

