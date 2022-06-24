Rumor: Atlanta United linked with 20-year old Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera

Atlanta United are rumored to be at a verbal agreement on a four-year deal to bring Colombian left winger Edwin Mosquera to the club, first reported by 365Scores.

¡Llega la EXCLUSIVA de @GerGarciaGrova en 365Scores! Edwin Mosquera (20| ) será nuevo jugador de Atlanta United . Se va con 29 partidos jugados con Aldosivi en Copa de la Liga y Liga Profesional.



ACUERDO de palabra.

Compran su pase al DIM y resarcimiento para el “Tiburón”. pic.twitter.com/iKoGNeUBCC — 365Scores (@365ScoresApp) June 25, 2022

Our transfer rumor buddy Cesar Luis Merlo and Germán García Grova mentioned the move shortly thereafter. The 20 year old winger is a product of Colombian club Independiente Medellín and is currently on a $330,000 loan with Argentine Primera Division side Club Atlético Aldosivi. He’s had 14 appearances for Aldosivi where he’s had 4 assists and played 945 minutes (and earned 3 yellows). At first glance, he appears to be a very pacy, forward-facing winger with a default of sending in crosses.

Atlanta United would essentially be eating the loan and then presumably signing Mosquera to the U-22 initiative. If the rumor comes to fruition, it certainly signals that the Five Stripes have figured out something to do with Erik Lopez, unless there’s another surprise on the table for someone like Santiago Sosa. Regardless, this could potentially bring the left wing position some extra depth in addition to Caleb Wiley and the injured Andrew Gutman.