Atlanta United at Toronto FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United returned from their break in league play in fine form last weekend, taking care of a mostly 10-man Inter Miami by a score of 2-0 at home. Now with a league win under their belt for the first time since May 7th, the Five Stripes will be tested on the road in Toronto, where a win could see them climb as high as seventh place in the Eastern Conference and back above the playoff line.

Atlanta has only picked up a win and a draw out of six on the road so far this season, and will need to improve on those numbers if United is to make it through their upcoming three match away trip that begins with a 12th place Toronto FC.

Get ready for the match tonight by checking out our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back over here to the match thread in the comments below to chat before, during, and after the action from BMO Field.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Toronto FC’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Kickoff Time: Saturday, June 25th; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

