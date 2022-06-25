Atlanta United 1-2 Toronto FC: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Atlanta United’s trip to Toronto and BMO Field felt ominous before the ball ever kicked off as the team suffered yet another injury on top of a 1-2 loss against a Toronto FC team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Gonzalo Pineda will have more headaches after losing right back Brooks Lennon prior to the game, where the right sided player had to be carried off the field after sustaining an injury. We don’t yet know the severity, but it seems like it’s probably on the serious side.

Things didn’t get much better on the field either. It was a classic sloppy and chaotic away performance. The team conceded within the first 10 minutes, which set the tone for the rest of the half in which Atlanta failed to challenge Toronto’s goal.

There was hope in the second half however after this wonderful equalizer from Luiz Araujo.

Luiz Araújo puts it away to the far post!



This one's level at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/wIJO9mGwTS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 26, 2022

But Toronto went on to score the winner thanks to their Homegrown Ralph Priso hitting a first time strike from the top of the box to beat Rocco Rios Novo.

The only final thought is that it’s a massively disappointing loss — not only because of Toronto being a beatable team, but because this three-game road game stretch only gets more difficult from here.

With the loss, Atlanta United now stands at 19 points through 15 games.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.