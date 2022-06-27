Player Ratings from Atlanta United’s 1-2 loss to Toronto FC

Player Ratings

GK Rocco Rios Novo 5 - Played well with the ball at his feet and helped the team in build up. I’d consider both of Toronto’s goals “savable,” not to be confused with “should be saved.” Still, he wasn’t clearly at fault for anything and commanded his box well.

RB Aiden McFadden 6 - Stepped into a a tough position on short notice and didn’t seem to miss a beat. Plenty impressive as far as debuts go. And while he maybe is a step down from what Brooks Lennon offers technically, his performance was still positive for the team.

CB George Campbell 4 - Terrible giveaway that led to Toronto’s first goal that put the team behind the 8-ball from the jump. Outside of this mistake he was pretty much fine, but that particular mistake cost the team significantly.

CB Alan Franco 4 - Campbell was also not bailed out by his partner Franco who had an opportunity to make a tackle to stop the shot. He inexplicably pulled his punch on the attempt. He lost possession 13 times, nearly twice his typical rate.

LB Caleb Wiley 5 - Wiley started strong but struggled more as the game wore on. Still, he was a threat down the left, and I’d guess most fans would agree that he seemed to be more of an attacking threat down that side than the winger playing in front of him.

CM Franco Ibarra 3 - Probably Ibarra’s worst game of the season. He looked gassed in the 52nd minute and I credit Pineda for subbing him around the hour mark. For being the team’s primary ball-winner in midfield, he simply did not. He won 3/11 duels, had zero tackles, one interception, and was dribbled past 3 times.

CM Emerson Hyndman 6 - This might be controversial because I’ve seen others who have been harsh on Hyndman’s performance. While I will grant his lack of mobility may have contributed to Atlanta’s stagnant attack in the first half, Hyndman passed at 95% in the game, won 4/5 duels, won three tackles and made three interceptions while only losing possession five times.

CAM Marcelino Moreno 5 - A very Marcelino Moreno game where his stat sheet actually looked quite good by the end, but he also made some typical head-scratching decisions. He won 5/6 dribbles, but offered basically zero defensively. And went through stretches of the game where he struggled to get on the ball in space to attack.

LW Ronaldo Cisneros 3 - I think Pineda may end the Cisneros winger experiment come Thursday. He was almost anonymous, attempting only 16 passes through his 90 minutes of action. He only had 30 touches and lost possession 10 of those times.

RW Luiz Araujo 7 - Obviously LA’s night was highlighted by his sensational dribble and goal in the 57th minute. But the flashy winger was a hard worker all night, winning 8/12 duels, that included two tackles and two interceptions. The guy ended the night with more defensive stats recorded than Ibarra.

ST Josef Martinez 4 - Josef only touched the ball 11 times in each half and he’s kind of hard to judge considering how much Toronto nullified him. THe telling number is that despite his 22 touches, he still managed 3 key passes (or, shot assists). It just goes to show that when Josef receives the ball, defenses are so concerned with him that he’ll often be able to distribute to a teammate in space.

