Brooks Lennon out 6-8 weeks with left knee injury

Atlanta United announced today that Brooks Lennon is likely to miss six to eight weeks with a left MCL sprain sustained during warmups at BMO Field prior to Atlanta United’s match with Toronto FC over the weekend.

The American fullback reportedly went down near the edge of the grass area of the pitch and was carried off the field without bearing any weight at all on the leg. Aiden McFadden, an Atlanta United 2 player who recently signed a short-term agreement with the first team, replaced him in the starting lineup. The other fullback who would’ve typically replaced Lennon, Ronald Hernandez, is already out with a knee injury and won’t return until close to the end of the season.

The team will now forge on without most of its defense that Pineda was relying on to start the year. The team is now missing starters Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon in addition to other defensive help such as Hernandez and midfielder Ozzie Alonso.