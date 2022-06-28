Atlanta United extends Ronaldo Cisneros loan to end of 2022

Atlanta United announced today that forward Ronaldo Cisneros will remain with the club through the end of the 2022 season by triggering an option to extend his loan that was due to expire at the end of June.

Cisneros, who is on loan from Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX, has featured heavily for Gonzalo Pineda in recent matches, previously starting at striker for the injured Josef Martinez and more recently on the left wing in place of the suspended Thiago Almada. In league play, Cisneros has started nine of his 10 total appearances totaling 769 minutes for Atlanta United, scoring four goals

Atlanta United retains an option to buy a full transfer for Cisneros after the season.

While we don’t know exactly what the financial impact (as it relates to the Salary Budget) is of retaining Cisneros, it does lock him in on the team’s list of available options for selection. That said, he has struggled the last couple games in the left wing position that is not his natural role, so the team could still be looking to acquire a player who can play in that area — seemingly likely in the form of Edwin Mosquera who the team has been linked to in the past week.