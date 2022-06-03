Poll: What is Atlanta United’s best midfield tandem?

This will be quick from me, but I want to get y’all’s thoughts on this question I’ve been considering the last few days:

What is Atlanta United’s best midfield?

That’s obviously a very broad question that leaves open all sorts of nuance that I hope we can cover in the comments. I’m going to leave a poll here, and for the purposes of simplifying it, I’m going to note some parameters:

Limit this to a midfield pairing. Like some of you (I’m sure), I’m curious about a more traditional three-man midfield considering the circumstances. But since Gonzalo Pineda has played with a double pivot almost the entire season in a 4-2-3-1 (and would likely keep a pairing in place if he switches the team to a back three after the current international break) let’s stick with that formation for this poll. But please add any context with different ideas in the comments.

I’m not going to include Amar Sejdic, Marcelino Moreno or Tyler Wolff, simply to limit poll choices. All have played CM for Atlanta United before, but I don’t think it’s realistic to expect any of these three to be first choice options in a midfield pairing (mayyyybe Moreno if there’s a back 3, but see above).

Let’s assume Hyndman would be as fit and capable as any of the other players. Realistically, he’s probably not quite ready for 90 minutes every game quite yet. But at some point he will be, and I want to propose this poll as a general long-term preference for the season instead of who you’d choose for the next game. Again, this is all hypothetical and a thought expreriment.

Poll closes Sunday at noon.