Atlanta United at New York Red Bulls: Match Thread and How to Watch

After dropping a 2-1 result in Toronto on Saturday, Atlanta United’s northern tour continues as the Five Stripes head to the Big Apple for a Thursday night matchup with the New York Red Bulls before a cross town trip to NYCFC on Sunday.

Atlanta has never bested the Red Bulls in the regular season at any point in the team’s history, and will be up against the record books and recent away form coming into the match as the club looks to get back in the win column.

Before kickoff, get prepared with our match preview, then jump back over as we get closer to 8 PM and join in on the fun in the match thread below.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

New York Red Bulls’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Kickoff Time: Thursday, June 30th; 8:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.