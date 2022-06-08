Jurgen Damm reportedly on trial with Club America

Former Atlanta United winger Jurgen Damm reportedly has an opportunity to continue his pro career with a top-division team as Liga MX giants Club America have reportedly offered the Mexican international a trial.

¡A PRUEBA! ‼️



Jürgen Damm se incorporaría a la pretemporada de América 'a prueba’. Después de la inactividad, no quieren firmarlo hasta verlo trabajar unas semanas.



La info en https://t.co/PUZbLACMhL — Alejandro Orvañanos (@ale_orvananos) June 7, 2022

The report comes from the prestigious Spanish-language outlet Marca. Club America is just beginning its preseason, so it’s a perfect opportunity for the club to take a look at Damm, and he could even participate in preseason matches on his trial before the Apertura begins. The report states that the 29-year-old Damm will travel to Cancun today to join the team, and that a potential contract is likely to be for only one year or even just to the end of the calendar year, if at all.

To be clear, this has no impact on Atlanta United after the team bought out his contract prior to this season. Damm has remained in the Atlanta area and has been allowed to continue to train alone at the team’s facility. Best of luck to Jurgen and here’s hoping he’s able to secure a deal.