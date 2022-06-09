Brad Guzan to join broadcast booth for Atlanta United friendly vs. Pachuca

We don’t typically share these kinds of press releases about broadcast information here at Dirty South Soccer, but this announcement seemed notable — Brad Guzan will be paired alongside Kevin Egan in the booth with co-host and reporter Jillian Sakovits for Atlanta United’s friendly next week against Pachuca. Here’s hoping Guzan can share some insight about his injury, his recovery, his future and his thoughts on the team during the broadcast. And hopefully he doesn’t bark too loud at the back line during the game... it’s going to be hell for the audio engineers!

Atlanta United today announced a change to its upcoming broadcast on Tuesday, June 14 for the American Family Insurance Cup match vs. C.F. Pachuca (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast, 92-9 The Game, La Mejor). Goalkeeper Brad Guzan (analyst) will fill in for Maurice Edu and join Kevin Egan (play-by-play) and Jillian Sakovits (sideline/host).

Guzan, who is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered during the April 16 match, will make his broadcasting debut. A nine-year MLS veteran, Guzan is the all-time appearance leader in club history with 165 across all competitions. He played seven matches in 2022 before suffering the season-ending injury.

Defender Miles Robinson is scheduled to be a halftime guest on the broadcast and will join Sakovits pitch side. Robinson is recovering from a season-ending injury that he suffered on May 7 vs. Chicago Fire FC.

The upcoming match marks the first meeting between C.F. Pachuca and Atlanta United. Pachuca is a six-time Liga MX champion and advanced to the final of the recently completed Clausura campaign. The Hidalgo capital club has been crowned champions of CONCACAF five times, winning the CONCACAF Champions League in 2017 and 2010, while also winning its previous iteration, the Champions’ Cup, in 2008, 2007 and 2002. Pachuca also won the 2006 Copa Sudamericana, the international competition inviting the best teams from CONCACAF and CONMEBOL.

Tickets to the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup match are included for season ticket members as the 18th match in their account or can be purchased at atlutd.com/amfamcup.