FIVE STRIPE FINAL: holy crap

Joe (92.9 the Game, Dirty South Soccer) and JSam (The Striker - Atlanta, MLSsoccer.com) are here to discuss one of the worst Atlanta United performances of all time, Josef Martinez’s comments afterward, and all that led up to a really bad day in MBS.

There’s obviously a ton to break down in this episode. Not only was the performance an absolute stinker that can’t be ignored, but the comments made by both Josef Martinez and Gonzalo Pineda after the match point to some foundational issues happening within the team and perhaps in the club more broadly.

