Atlanta United sign Edwin Mosquera via U22 initiative

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed winger Edwin Mosquera from Colombian club Independiente Medellin via the U22 initiative mechanism.

First Colombian signing in #ATLUTD history



Welcome, Edwin Mosquera! ⚫️ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 12, 2022

Mosquera, 21, was most recently with Argentine side Aldosivi in the Primera Division where he mainly appeared in cup matches, notching only a couple of assists. Primarily deployed as a left winger, the youngster has been capped at the U18 and U20 levels for Colombia’s international setup.

“Edwin is an exciting winger with a unique profile and is someone who will bring a different dynamic to our team,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in press release. “He will add competition to our attacking group and we’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta United.”

While on paper it seems like a significant signing, as the U22 initiative slots are important, it remains to be seen how Mosquera will fit into short-term plans with minutes in the attacking end coming at a premium. The club definitely needs a spark from wide areas, but with his inexperience at the pro level, it’s hard to see him walking into the team and contributing straight away.

Nevertheless, it’s another signing of a young attacking player with potential. Let’s hope this one bears a little more fruit than some of the other forays into the unknown. Welcome to Atlanta, Edwin and good luck.