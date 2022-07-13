Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake: Match Thread and How to Watch

Following perhaps one of the worst performances the club has ever had in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United walks right back in four days later to try again with a new opponent, welcoming Real Salt Lake for a midweek clash. A different performance was promised by head coach Gonzalo Pineda after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Austin, and now it’s the squad’s chance to respond to the challenge and step up on short recovery time.

An Araujo-less Atlanta will be tasked with taking on third in the West RSL while also proving their worth to not only the organization but an increasingly restless fanbase at the focal point of the 2022 campaign. We’ll see tonight if the current team has what it takes to turn their season around and make Saturday look like a distant memory.

Before our 7:38 PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineup, then jump back over here to the match thread below to lend your voice to all things surrounding this evening’s action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Real Salt Lake’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, July 13th; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

