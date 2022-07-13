Atlanta United 2-1 Real Salt Lake: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Talk about a rebound.

Coming off one of the worst results and performances in recent memory, Atlanta United bounced back Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to beat the then-third-placed team in the Western Conference in Real Salt Lake 2-1.

Gonzalo Pineda opted to reinforce at the back, going to a back three with Juanjo Purata making his full debut for Atlanta United. And maybe the move that took the most cajones from Pineda was to start Ronaldo Cisneros over Josef Martinez, who rewarded the manager with two first half goals.

If I text you “ ⚽️” it means @RonaldoCM97 just scored a banger. pic.twitter.com/POTaSBmlAX — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 13, 2022

My goodness that cutback is DEADLY pic.twitter.com/6QUH3A7vj0 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 14, 2022

If there’s such a thing as a must-win game in July in MLS, this was it for Atlanta United. And they passed that test against tough competition, knocking off a team that seems poised for the playoffs.

