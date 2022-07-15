Darren Eales to depart Atlanta United as club president

Atlanta United announced today that Darren Eales, who has led Atlanta United since its inception, will be leaving the club to lead Newcastle United of the English Premier League as CEO beginning August 22. He will remain with Atlanta United through August 8. Following are quotes from Arthur M. Blank, Steve Cannon and Darren Eales. The official announcement from Newcastle United is also below.

Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman of the Blank Family of Businesses

“Darren Eales is one of the best hires I’ve made in my career and the strength and success of Atlanta United to date is a credit to him not only as a leader, but as a passionate footballer,” said Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of the Blank Family of Businesses. “I’m thrilled for Darren to have this new opportunity to lead Newcastle and I see it as a very positive reflection of Atlanta United and what our club has achieved in such a short time. Darren is more than ready to lead Newcastle and I know he’ll be an outstanding leader of that club. He leaves with my deepest respect, admiration and very best wishes for him, Faith and their two beautiful sons.”

Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports & Entertainment

“It’s always tough to lose someone like Darren Eales but he is getting a dream opportunity that he’s earned through his excellent work with Atlanta United and we couldn’t be any more grateful for what he has done here,” said Steve Cannon, AMBSE CEO. “A global search that will include internal candidates has already begun and we’ll take our time to find the right fit for our club, organization and a future in which we expect to remain a model team in MLS.”

Darren Eales, President of Atlanta United

“It has been the adventure and honor of a lifetime to help build Atlanta United. I will always be grateful to Arthur Blank, both for giving me the initial opportunity, and for providing unparalleled support and leadership throughout the journey. I have been privileged to work with an amazing team of people who rolled up their sleeves and made a vision into reality. And I have loved being a part of this vibrant city, with its brilliant, passionate supporters. Thank you, Atlanta, and thank you 17s.”