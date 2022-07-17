Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Thread and How to Watch

A flash in the pan or a sign of a true turnaround? For Atlanta United to make their 2-1 midweek result against RSL a focal point of the 2022 season, they’ll need to prove that they can find continued success this afternoon in a big way, as they welcome arch rivals Orlando City to town on display to a nationwide audience on ABC.

Gonzalo Pineda will have plenty of head scratching decisions to make after Wednesday’s win, which came with a lineup of three center backs and only one starting Designated Player, along with a backup striker showing his form with a first half brace. What moves will be made? Can the Five Stripes make this turnaround last and carry them up the table to a playoff spot?

Before our 3:08 kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and opponent Q&A, then jump back over here and into the match thread below to lend your voice to the conversation on all the action from the the Benz.

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, July 17th; 3:08 PM ET

Available TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), WatchESPN

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

