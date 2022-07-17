Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Atlanta United was inches away from a dramatic comeback win against Orlando City Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but an incredible save from Pedro Gallese and his post ultimately denied Atlanta United the full three points in a 1-1 draw.

The first half was a total bore. Both teams combined for 5 total shot attempts and a combined 0.37 xG. But in the second half, Atlanta United turned on the afterburners and sent wave after wave of attacks at Orlando after Thiago Almada and Josef Martinez entered the game.

Almada delivered the game-tying assist to Juanjo Purata for his first goal in an Atlanta United shirt.

Ulitimately, it was a hit and miss performance, but there was definitely some inspiration for Atlanta United to draw on in the final half hour of Sunday’s match. Atlanta remains in 11th place in the Eastern Conference as they get ready to head out to Los Angeles next weekend to play the Galaxy. The team sits two points behind Charlotte, the current team in the final playoff place, with a game in hand.

