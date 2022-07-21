Atlanta United signs Jay Fortune as next homegrown player

Atlanta United 2 midfielder Jay Fortune has signed a deal to become Atlanta United’s 15th homegrown player, effective next season, the team announced today.

Fortune becomes the second player featuring for the club’s USL side to join on HGP deals next season alongside defender Noah Cobb.

Fortune, 19, was called up and made his debut for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior national team last year, and featured in another friendly for the national side in 2022. He’s played in 14 of Atlanta United 2’s 21 USL games this season.

Dirty South Soccer’s resident Academy/homegrown expert Grey Gowder wrote this about Fortune last year:

“The midfielder has a CONCACAF future ahead of him as already a youth international for Trinidad and Tobago and now a senior team player after receiving his first call-up against the US Men’s National Team. Fortune played well in his midfield pairings with Reilly in 2020 but was not been able to win consistent starts over the more experienced Baboucarr Njie for a regular role. Now with Njie departed from the team and Fortune entering his second year with the USL roster, Fortune has a chance to make a strong impression for the new coaching staff.”

Congratulations to Jay for the accomplishment and we look forward to seeing you on the field!