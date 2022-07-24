Atlanta United at LA Galaxy: Match Thread and How to Watch

You thought last weekend was wild?

Following a hectic 1-1 draw at home against archrival Orlando City, an upswinging Atlanta United makes the cross country trek to face the faltering LA Galaxy in a nationally televised edition of #FiveStripesAfterDark, kicking off on a Sunday night at five until ten. What’s the worst that could happen?

Can Gonzalo Pineda’s squad build off of back to back results to close out their home stand and take their newfound momentum on the road to continue their playoff hunt? Or will Atlanta fall back to old habits when no longer within their familiar confines?

Before our late, late kickoff, check out our match preview and predicted lineups for the game, then come back here and kill the time before kickoff in our match thread below, and join us as we take in all the action from across the continent.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

LA Galaxy's Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Kickoff Time: Sunday, July 24th; 9:55 PM ET

Available TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), FOX Sports Go App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

