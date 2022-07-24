Atlanta United 0-2 LA Galaxy: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

The first half was simply not good enough. Atlanta United didn’t move the ball well at all, defensively the got penned in their own half for long durations, and didn’t have a clear idea of how to attack.

The second half was better, but ultimately Josef Martinez was unable to get onto balls in the box where we’ve seen him score before.

Thiago Almada basically drives this team by himself. When he’s on the field, Atlanta can mount threatening attacks.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.