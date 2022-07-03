Atlanta United at New York City FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

So, Thursday… yeesh.

Atlanta United walked out of Red Bull Arena empty handed once again in heartbreaking fashion, conceding two goals late on to render their first goal ever scored in the stadium just about pointless.

This evening, the Five Stripes jump over the New York-New Jersey border into the Bronx, where they’ll have a quick chance to right things against… the defending MLS Cup winners. In a stadium they’ve won in exactly once (in the playoffs, to be fair).

Can Atlanta United and the returning Thiago Almada salvage their road trip in their last match before returning to the Benz? Before we find out, take a look at our match preview, then hop back over here to the match thread in the comments below to discuss all the action at Yankee Stadium.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

NYCFC’s Lineup:

Sunday's starters and subs @hays_us pic.twitter.com/dhYLxKsRYe — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) July 3, 2022

How to Watch:

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Kickoff Time: Sunday, July 3rd; 5:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

