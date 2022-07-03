Atlanta United 2-2 New York City FC: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

Atlanta United’s brutal three game road stretch is finally over, and not a moment too soon, as the team earned one point out of a possible nine. But maybe that one point can be a launching point for the team this season, as they scratched it out after trailing NYCFC Sunday, which ended in a 2-2 draw

In the two games against the New York teams, there were some flickers of optimism, only for them to be immediately doused with a wave of reality. This feeling was perfectly illustrated in Sunday’s draw, where the team conceded just seconds after scoring a second half equalizer through Josef Martinez.

Almada Martínez pic.twitter.com/Y19SflQPEo — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 3, 2022

Late-game hero Dom Dwyer came to the rescue late though with an equalizer that could prove to be a key point in the season (literally and figuratively).

It’s still an uphill battle for Atlanta from here on out. Here’s how ugly things are for Atlanta United right now: After winning three of their first five league games to start the season, games spanning from Feb. 27 - April 2, the Five Stripes have since won twice in the league. That’s two league wins in three months. Those are the kind of results that leave you six points off the bottom of the table.

