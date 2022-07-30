Atlanta United at Chicago Fire: Match Thread and How to Watch

A couple games of upswing and promise were cut down in an abrupt manner last weekend in the Five Stripes’ last outing in Los Angeles, where the hosting Galaxy collected a 2-0 win.

After picking themselves back up, Atlanta now hits the road again to the Windy City, where things admittedly won’t be getting any easier. Atlanta United’s active winless streak on the road is up to eight games, six of those being losses. Meanwhile, Chicago has hit an upswing in form, earning three consecutive victories coming into tonight. However, the Five Stripes can claim to have beaten this Fire team, winning 4-1 at home back in May thanks to a Ronaldo Cisneros hat trick. Another win against Chicago tonight could potentially shoot Atlanta four spots up the table to eighth, just under the playoff line.

Will a negative trend in away matches be turned around tonight? Get prepared for the match with our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back over here to the match thread below and join in the discussion of all the action from Soldier Field.

How to Watch:

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Kickoff Time: Saturday, July 30th; 5:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market only)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

