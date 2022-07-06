Emerson Hyndman to miss 4-6 weeks with quadriceps injury

Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Emerson Hyndman will miss approximately 4-6 weeks after sustaining a right quadriceps injury in training. The injury seemingly occurred sometime between the game between Red Bulls and NYCFC. Hyndman played 17 minutes in the Red Bulls game last Thursday before getting scratched from the matchday squad for the NYCFC game on Sunday.

It’s the same old story for Atlanta United, who now lose another player to injury. Fortunately, there is a decent amount of depth in the central midfield position as opposed to in defense. However, Hyndman was just starting to emerge as a player Gonzalo Pineda could rely on as potentially a first-choice option, and now Hyndman will have to build himself back up again after missing time to let his leg heal up.

Here’s hoping the healing happens as quick and smooth as possible and he can return without missing too much of the rest of the season. As it stands now, Hyndman is set to miss out on 6-8 games.