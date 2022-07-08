Aiden McFadden signs first team deal with Atlanta United through the remainder of 2022

Atlanta United announced today that Aiden McFadden has been signed to an MLS contract for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.

McFadden will occupy the roster spot left vacated by the departure of Tyler Wolff, who officially joined Belgian side SK Beveren yesterday. McFadden was initially called up to the first team in June on a short-term replacement mechanism for Wolff, who had left the club to play in the U-20 Concacaf Championships, which the United States won and qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games.

For McFadden, while his usage from Gonzalo Pineda was obviously forced due to extreme hardship after injuries to pretty much every other player capable of playing right back, the 23-year old third round 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick has been excellent. His performances have impressed Gonzalo Pineda since preseason, and as such had remained training primarily with the first team even while he was exclusively and Atlanta United 2 player.

Congratulations to Aiden on this notable career acheivement, and here’s hoping it’s onward and upward from here!