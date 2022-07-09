Atlanta United vs Austin FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Following a three game road quest across the northeast, Atlanta United returns home with only a single point and an even longer injury list to show for it. They’ll have a chance to start anew, though, with three home matches on the way, starting tonight with a first ever meeting with Austin FC.

A full house awaits the Five Stripes, who will need to show their quality of they are to defend the Benz against the second in the league Verdes. Will the home field advantage be with Atlanta and see them earn their first win in three weeks and start to climb the Eastern Conference?

Before kickoff rolls around, check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then come back and join us here in the match thread below to chime in on all the action at the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Austin FC’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, July 9th; 7:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

