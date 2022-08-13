Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati: Match Thread and How to Watch

Finding a way to win. That’s what was stressed by Atlanta United following a breakthrough three points against the Seattle Sounders last Saturday, where a recently healthy Andrew Gutman scored the second latest game winner in team history led the Five Stripes to victory.

Now Atlanta returns to the road, where they have struggled to claim points all season, picking up only six through eleven away matches. Their hosts, FC Cincinnati, aren’t the same pushovers they used to be, holding sixth in a decently congested middle of the Eastern Conference.

Will Atlanta United find a way to win yet again at TQL Stadium as the finish line in the distance grows nearer? We’ll find out tonight with a 7:38 PM kick, broadcast on Bally Sports South with radio coverage on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor 1600 AM.

Before then, though, make sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineup, then come back over to the match thread in the comments below and join us as we take in all the action from Cincinnati.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

FC Cincinnati's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 13th; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market only)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

