Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United’s backs are quickly approaching a wall. With only ten matches remaining, the Five Stripes were recently given 25% odds of finishing above the dreaded red line.

So yeah, points are extra valuable right now. Especially at home, where Atlanta will play tonight against none other than the New York Red Bulls, who they have yet to beat in regular season play. Atlanta came close in their last meeting on June 30th, but two late goals upended a Josef Martinez strike to extend NYRB’s unbeaten run. With reinforcements returning from the injury list and flashes of brilliance starting to show more often in the squad, can Atlanta United grab a sorely needed victory tonight?

Tune into this midweek clash on Bally Sports Southeast, or listen live on 92.9 The Game or in Spanish on La Mejor. Before then, though, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back over and join us as we discuss all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

New York Red Bulls’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, August 17th; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

